Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Confirming the incident on Kumasi based Akoma FM, Nana Prempeh said he was with the wife when the incident happened.

“While on our way from Joefel Restaurant, my wife was driving my white Range Rover with a customized registration number PREMPEH 1- 21”.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All what I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gun fire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off”, he said.

In a sobbing voice, he explained that he is convinced the armed men were coming for him but little did they know he had swapped cars with his wife.

Nana Prempeh has been on social a couple times flaunting dollars and showing off his wealth.