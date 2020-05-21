That’s why Cadbury Ghana is willing to give you all the best on social media and you stand a chance to win a Jumia voucher worth GHc855 just by loving your mother.

Cadbury Hot Chocolate has made celebrating mothers a month-long affair with its #MemoriesWithMum campaign.

For the entire month of May, your favourite Cadbury Hot Chocolate is celebrating all mothers around the world with you.

Just be a part of this wonderful campaign in these simple steps.

Look for a childhood photo of yourself and your mum

Simply recreate this childhood moment with your mum

Post those two photos side by side on social media with the hashtags #MemoriesWithMum #Hotchocolate and #QuaratineChallenge

Do not forget to tag @cadburyhotchocoalte_gh in your post.

Win GHc855 Jumia voucher with Cadbury Hot Chocolate’s #MemoriesWithMum campaign

Now, sit back, relax and enjoy your chances of winning exciting gifts from Cadbury Hot Chocolate.

Although submissions end on May 30, 2020, it might probably be getting late for you as other social media users have taken a head start.

Check out this adorable photo of Jasmine and her mother.

Fofo Feli is also ready to see off all competition with this lovely photo of her being supported by mum’s shoulders like the support she has given her during her lifetime.

Join in the fun now. Honour your mother while standing a chance to win a Jumia Voucher valued at GHc 855.

Cadbury Hot Chocholate is your 3 in 1 that makes you express the joy. Express the joy with mum!