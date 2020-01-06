In a Facebook post, the Ministry shared photos of some dams in the Upper East region with water in the dugout.

Ministry shares photos of dams in Upper East region

“Our fully completed dams are still in good shape with a lot of water to survive the dry season,” the statement said.

“Ignore pictures of some few UNCOMPLETED DAMS that couldn't store water during the raining season being circulated on social media for mischief purposes.”

The Ministry added that “all uncompleted dams will be completed” before the end of the year.

This comes after reports emerged that some dams being constructed in the five Northern regions have dried up after just seven days of harmattan.

Photos of the said dam popped up on social media showing empty dugouts, however, the Ministry has urged the public to disregard them.