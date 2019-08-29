He claims the 'One Village-One Dam' campaign promise made by the NPP in 2016 is different from what they are currently executing.

John Mahama, who is on a tour to the northern regions said the current 'dams' being dug by the NPP are similar to the dugouts his administration executed before they left power.

“Always remember that when you deceive people, the reality catches up with you. By God’s grace, the NPP came to power and they have started building what they call dams. It turns out that the dams they were talking of are the same dugouts that we were digging under the John Mahama administration", Mahama said.

He mocked, "Their dams are even of inferior quality because when it rains, the dams are breaking and the water is flowing away.”

At Busunu, Mr. Mahama assured the people his government in 2021 will build one of the community day senior high schools for them. In Bole, he called on the people to ensure the peace there is sustained. He added “let’s choose peace amongst other things because that is the only way we can develop”.

At Gbiniyiri in the Sawla Tuna District, former president Mahama promised a new NDC government will connect them to the national grid. He mentioned the Gbiniyiri CHPS compound and the opening up of the road to the community as all done by the NDC.

He mentioned that the NPP has stalled work on the Bole Nursing Training College among several projects. He appealed to the people not to lose hope in going out to vote the corrupt NPP out of office in 2020.