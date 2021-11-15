Withdraw Ghana's anti-gay bill - Humanist Association calls on Parliament

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

The submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.

Many religious organisations and like-minded institutions and individuals have expressed their full support for the bill to be passed into law while some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other campaigners had opposed it with the explanation that it would infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country, and subject them to persecution and violence.

The Humanist Association in Ghana speaking on the bill observed that the first public hearing on the bill exposes the motion attached to it as misleading.

The Spokesperson for the group, Justice Okai Allotey, said the debate has separated the substance from the noise during the first hearing of the bill.

"We have from the onset been calling on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana AIDS Commission to debunk those data. Because we have looked at the data and the information that was put to the memo attached to the bill and we have realized that those are not the accurate information," he said.