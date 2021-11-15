The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.
Withdraw Ghana's anti-gay bill - Humanist Association calls on Parliament
The Humanist Association in Ghana has called on Parliament to withdraw the anti-LGBTQI+ bill since it is an affront on the minority group in the country.
The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.
The submission of the bill to Parliament had elicited a major public debate over its appropriateness.
Many religious organisations and like-minded institutions and individuals have expressed their full support for the bill to be passed into law while some civil society organisations (CSOs) and other campaigners had opposed it with the explanation that it would infringe on the human rights of LGBTQ+ people in the country, and subject them to persecution and violence.
The Humanist Association in Ghana speaking on the bill observed that the first public hearing on the bill exposes the motion attached to it as misleading.
The Spokesperson for the group, Justice Okai Allotey, said the debate has separated the substance from the noise during the first hearing of the bill.
"We have from the onset been calling on the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Ghana AIDS Commission to debunk those data. Because we have looked at the data and the information that was put to the memo attached to the bill and we have realized that those are not the accurate information," he said.
"We have believed in the Parliamentarians of Ghana, we know Parliament is a house of facts and records. So with the mountain of facts being shared, they will not listen to it and not do a different thing, that will be disappointing to us. So we will try and give them the benefit of the doubt for them to interrogate the facts that will be out and we want the total withdrawal of the bill," Okai Allotey told Accra-based Starr FM.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh