He said work on the 54 kilometre Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road will commence in the third quarter.

The president said an amount of $45 million has been earmarked, under the phase 1 projects of the $2 billion Government of Ghana-Sinohydro Master Project Agreement, for the construction of the Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu road.

“I stated, at the time, that, wherever I have been to, I never saw these so-called unprecedented infrastructural projects he (Mahama) claimed he had done. He (Mahama) responded by telling me that I was asleep, the reason why I hadn’t seen these projects.

“However, there has not been a single durbar across the country where I have been where the issue of the poor road network has been raised by the Chiefs and people,” the President said.

READ ALSO: Disappearance of Chinese criminal suspect Helena Huang ridiculous - Ablakwa

He continued, “We, as political leaders, must always be truthful to Ghanaians. Lies, inaccuracies and misrepresentations should not be the hallmark of political leaders. I will not say I have done the Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodo Pepeso road when, indeed, it has not been constructed. I will never say such a thing.”

President Akufo-Addo assured residents of Jasikan that they will not lack, in terms of development, in the aftermath of the creation of the Oti Region.

“We are going to make sure that there is an even spread of infrastructural facilities in the region. Every part of Oti will have their fair share of infrastructural development,” he said.

The President, en route to Nkwanta, stopped by Ntruboman Senior High School, where he presented a school bus and pickup vehicle to the school, in fulfillment of a pledge he had made to them.

President Akufo-Addo also cut the sod for the construction of the 12km Kpassa to Mama Akura Road; and also cut the sod for the construction of a classroom and dormitory block at the Nkwanta Senior High School.