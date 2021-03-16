The workers burnt car tyres to express their anger about the management's refusal to adjust their salaries upward which took the intervention of the police from Sofoline to calm down the aggrieved workers.

According to the workers, salaries have not been increased for the past six years despite their grievances and several appeals to their management.

Sofoline interchange workers demonstrate

Rudolph Asoalla, the Workers' Union Chairman in an interview with Accra-based Class FM's regional correspondent said the angry staff have locked the offices of the management.

He said "I've tried to convince the workers to resume work but they have refused and want to hear from the management that they've agreed to increase their salaries before they resume work…"

Started by the Kufuor administration in 2007, the project was due for completion in 2010, but work stalled for years.

The project covers works such as the construction of interchanges at Sofoline and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, reconstruction of an 11-kilometre six-lane dual carriageway from the Komfo Anokye Roundabout to Abuakwa, and five underpasses for pedestrians.