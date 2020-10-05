Speaking at the World Teachers’ Day Celebration in Cape Coast, the President of GNAT, Philipa Larsen among other things demanded that all concerns of teachers be addressed immediately.

She stressed that the non-payment of the areas “is affecting the morale of teachers, and we call on the GES to expedite action to get the outstanding teachers paid immediately.”

“What is going to be more discouraging is the fact that next year, the first batch of degree students will be graduating from the colleges of education, and they will be placed… above those already in the system without upgrading,” Philipa Larsen added.

“We want to know when these monies are going to hit our accounts,” Philipa Larsen asked.

Some teacher groups have also threatened to embark on a demonstration if the government fails to clear the debt.