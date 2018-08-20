Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members

news

Leader and founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has admonished members of the church to worship God instead of their pastors.

In what was his first public speech following the controversy surrounding his involvement in the collapse of the Capital Bank, the preacher urged his congregation to “focus” on God, rather than individuals in the church.

“You don’t come to church because of your pastor,” he preached on Sunday at Christ Temple at Abossey Okai in Accra.

“You come to church to worship God and so I want you to keep your eyes on Him and to worship Him and to focus on Him.”

Pastor Otabil has come under criticism from a section of Ghanaians over his role in the collapse of Capital Bank, owing to his position as the then Board Chairman.

A detailed investigative report indicates that a GHc 610 million liquidity support offered by the Central bank to help stabilize Capital bank was diverted into other businesses.

Pastor Otabil, together with then CEO of the bank, Ato Essien, have been in the spotlight in recent weeks over their role in the diversion of the funds, as well as the subsequent collapse of the Capital bank.

In an earlier statement from the preacher, he explained that his role at the bank was "non-executive" and that he was not involved in the day to day running of the bank.

However, speaking further on the subject, Dr. Otabil told his church members if anyone has a question regarding his role in the collapse of Capital Bank, "just tell them God is good".

"This morning I came to make a response. There are three statements I want to give which I expect you to carry along to explain what has happened," he said.

"My first statement is that God is good. My second statement is that God is good and my third statement is that God is good," he said, as the congregation responded "Amen!”

"I came this morning to declare the goodness of the lord. We serve a good God; we serve a wonderful God. We serve a faithful good,” Dr. Otabil added to loud applause and cheers.