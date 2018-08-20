Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members


Sermon Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members

In what was his first public speech following the controversy surrounding his involvement in the collapse of the Capital Bank, Pastor Otabil urged his congregation to “focus” on God, rather than individuals in the church.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members play

Worship God, not your pastors – Otabil to ICGC members

Leader and founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has admonished members of the church to worship God instead of their pastors.

In what was his first public speech following the controversy surrounding his involvement in the collapse of the Capital Bank, the preacher urged his congregation to “focus” on God, rather than individuals in the church.

READ ALSO:  Incompetence: Otabil wasn't qualified to be Capital Bank Board Chairman - Experts

“You don’t come to church because of your pastor,” he preached on Sunday at Christ Temple at Abossey Okai in Accra.

“You come to church to worship God and so I want you to keep your eyes on Him and to worship Him and to focus on Him.”

Pastor Mensa Otabil play

Pastor Mensa Otabil

 

Pastor Otabil has come under criticism from a section of Ghanaians over his role in the collapse of Capital Bank, owing to his position as the then Board Chairman.

READ ALSO:  Banks Collapse: Here is what BoG’s GHC1.4bn to UT and Capital Banks can do for Ghana

A detailed investigative report indicates that a GHc 610 million liquidity support offered by the Central bank to help stabilize Capital bank was diverted into other businesses.

Pastor Otabil, together with then CEO of the bank, Ato Essien, have been in the spotlight in recent weeks over their role in the diversion of the funds, as well as the subsequent collapse of the Capital bank.

In an earlier statement from the preacher, he explained that his role at the bank was "non-executive" and that he was not involved in the day to day running of the bank.

However, speaking further on the subject, Dr. Otabil told his church members if anyone has a question regarding his role in the collapse of Capital Bank, "just tell them God is good".

READ ALSO:  Bank Crisis: Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC

"This morning I came to make a response. There are three statements I want to give which I expect you to carry along to explain what has happened," he said.

"My first statement is that God is good. My second statement is that God is good and my third statement is that God is good," he said, as the congregation responded "Amen!”

"I came this morning to declare the goodness of the lord. We serve a good God; we serve a wonderful God. We serve a faithful good,” Dr. Otabil added to loud applause and cheers.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

ICGC: "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse ICGC "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Accra: Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law
Banking Crisis: Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis Banking Crisis Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis
Kofi Annan: United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family
Ex-UN General-Secretary: "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms

Recommended Videos

"God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapse
Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE



Top Articles

1 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
2 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
3 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-lawbullet
4 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
5 Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu...bullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet
9 Education God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobibullet
10 Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN...bullet

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call
Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan