Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Pastor Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC


Bank Crisis Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC

The statement by the church comes on the heels of a Bank of Ghana (BoG) report indicting the board of now defunct Capital Bank of collapsing the bank.

  • Published:
play

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) says its head pastor and founder, Mensah Otabil, has demonstrated the 'highest level of integrity' in his dealings.

"Throughout this period, you have demonstrated integrity at its highest level before us," the leadership of the church said in a statement.

READ MORE: #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty

The statement continued: "Many of us have built our Christian character around the values you continue to exhibit. The transparency with which you have led this church continues to motivate us to do same when it comes to matters of integrity.

"At a time like this, we affirm our loyalty to you and celebrate you as the embodiment of Christian character."

The statement by the church comes on the heels of a Bank of Ghana (BoG) report indicting the board of now-defunct Capital Bank of collapsing the bank.

Mensah Otabil was the board chairman of the bank.

The central bank collapsed the bank in August 2017 over liquidity challenges.

READ MORE: "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics

Pastor Otabil stands accused of supervising the mismanagement of GHC610 relief package to Capital Bank from the Bank of Ghana.

According to the BoG report, the bank's board, chaired by Pastor Otabil, doled out ¢27.5m to a board member for "business promotion.

The board also approved an expenditure of ¢2.6M and $50,000 on “re-branding.”

The board, the report said, also “ratified” a proposal to increase the fees and benefits of directors, including two first and business class air tickets for all members of the board.

READ MORE:  It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien

In addition, an amount of 130m was transferred to Alltime Capital by CEO of the Bank Ato Essien and the money was to be paid back in five months with assurance from the chairman, Mensah Otabil.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking Crisis: Beige Bank account holders blocked from withdrawing savings Banking Crisis Beige Bank account holders blocked from withdrawing savings
Crime: Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7 Crime Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7
Capital Bank Collapse: #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty
Recreation Facility: Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state Recreation Facility Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state
Jailed: Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale Jailed Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale
Disappointment: Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men

Recommended Videos

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle: Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption Archbishop Palmer-Buckle Muslims and Christians are responsible for 90% corruption
Police Assault: Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tourbullet
2 Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to menbullet
3 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
4 Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoybullet
5 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
6 Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil...bullet
7 Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise...bullet
8 President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads...bullet
9 Recreation Facility Shocking photos show Rattray park in...bullet
10 LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality -...bullet

Related Articles

Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty
Greater Works "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics
Spirituality Pastor Otabil protects and prays for me: Akufo-Addo reveals
Otabil brands Ghanaian media as mediocre; says he’d rather watch animals
Travels Ghana would be empty if US gave free visas for a week – Pastor Otabil
Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty prayer requests – Otabil
Filthy Accra The people living in Accra are dirty – Pastor Mensa Otabil
Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Controversial Prophet Women sent naked videos seducing to have...bullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

Maternity Block Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block
Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, Chief Justice
Moral Character Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves
Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Galamsey Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrested
Joyce Dzidzor Mensah
Disappointment Ghana is a not a serious country - Former AIDS Ambassador