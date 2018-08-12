news

The International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) says its head pastor and founder, Mensah Otabil, has demonstrated the 'highest level of integrity' in his dealings.

"Throughout this period, you have demonstrated integrity at its highest level before us," the leadership of the church said in a statement.

READ MORE: #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty

The statement continued: "Many of us have built our Christian character around the values you continue to exhibit. The transparency with which you have led this church continues to motivate us to do same when it comes to matters of integrity.

"At a time like this, we affirm our loyalty to you and celebrate you as the embodiment of Christian character."

The statement by the church comes on the heels of a Bank of Ghana (BoG) report indicting the board of now-defunct Capital Bank of collapsing the bank.

Mensah Otabil was the board chairman of the bank.

The central bank collapsed the bank in August 2017 over liquidity challenges.

READ MORE: "We will be extravagant in worshipping God" - Otabil replies critics

Pastor Otabil stands accused of supervising the mismanagement of GHC610 relief package to Capital Bank from the Bank of Ghana.

According to the BoG report, the bank's board, chaired by Pastor Otabil, doled out ¢27.5m to a board member for "business promotion.

The board also approved an expenditure of ¢2.6M and $50,000 on “re-branding.”

The board, the report said, also “ratified” a proposal to increase the fees and benefits of directors, including two first and business class air tickets for all members of the board.

READ MORE: It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien

In addition, an amount of 130m was transferred to Alltime Capital by CEO of the Bank Ato Essien and the money was to be paid back in five months with assurance from the chairman, Mensah Otabil.