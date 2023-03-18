W/R:12 vehicles burnt in attack on Golden Star Mine - Gerald Osei

Head of Group Corporate Affairs, Golden Star, Benso, Boakye speaking on Asempa FM on Friday said one person was reported dead while four others sustained injuries. The vehicles are light-duty pick-up vehicles that were all burnt.
Gerald Osei Boakye, an official of Golden Star Wassa Mine at Benso in the Western Region, says about 12 vehicles, including an ambulance, were torched on Thursday when angry illegal miners raided the company.
A number of the illegal miners were said to have sustained injuries in the ensuing confrontation. They, therefore, left and reorganized themselves ‘to retaliate.’
The workers took to their heels, chased by the rampaging illegal miners who were seen armed with machetes and other implements in videos captured of the incident.
The illegal miners were also armed with guns, and although a number of them have been arrested, he could not immediately tell their number, he said.
He hinted at a meeting with the police to review the situation.
The illegal miners were said to have invaded a concession of Golden Star, they set fire to the vehicles and destroyed further property whose cost is said to run into millions of cedis.
