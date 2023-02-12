ADVERTISEMENT
W/R: Toyota driver ran into a trailer, died at the spot

W/R: Toyota driver ran into a trailer, died at the spot

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A driver dead on the spot after he ran into a trailer at about 10:30 pm on Saturday, February 11 at Apimanim in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly.

Accident
Accident

According to the driver of the trailer, the Toyota vehicle with registration number GE 3040-12, which was traveling at top speed, ran into his vehicle.

“I stopped to urinate. I was just about to enter the road again when the Toyota ran into my vehicle.”

An eyewitness said, he heard the cry of someone calling for help after the crash.

“When I rushed to the car, it was the driver calling for help. Unfortunately, he stopped and I saw him give what appeared to be his last breath. He was the only one in the car. The car was lying on its side.”

Help came soon after some members of the Western Region branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), who were returning from Jomoro on an official assignment, and some police officers, the mangled Toyota vehicle was overturned.

The body of the dead driver has since been deposited at the morgue.

