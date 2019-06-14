His induction comes after over 17 years of conflict in the Dagbon area in the Northern Region.

Speaking at the ceremony in Tamale, the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed said this is a new dawn for the people of Dagbon.

“The National House of Chiefs, for the first time, have relocated their meeting from Kumasi to Northern Region as a way of honouring Dagbon and the Ya Na as a gesture to send a signal to the people of Dagbon, to the people of Northern Region, to the people of Northern Ghana and Ghana at large that the thing that has happened to the people of Dagbon, the whole of Ghana is happy."

“The problem of Dagbon is the problem of Ghana. The happiness and joy of Dagbon and the celebration of the new Ya Na is the celebration of the [whole] Ghana; that is why the National House of Chiefs, led by Togbe Afede, the president of the National House of Chiefs, is here."

After seventeen years of the death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II, kingmakers and the people nominated the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, as heir to the throne.

Naa Mahama, who, until his selection was the head of the Andani family, succeeds his late nephew, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II who died in March 2002 in Yendi.

His nomination is in line with the customs and traditions in respect of succession to the kingship of Dagbon.