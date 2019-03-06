The Vice President was accompanied by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and other government officials.

The Vice President praised the Yaa-Naa for his efforts towards sustaining peace and unity in the Dagbon Kingdom and promised him of Government’s continuous support to his office.

On his part, the Ya-Naa commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his commitment towards the resolution of the Dagbon dispute and promised to continue to work with all sides to realize the vision of the Government for the people of Dagbon.