Yagbonwura lifts ban on Abu Jinapor

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister had been previously banned by the Yagbonwura, who described him as a threat to the peace and unity in Gonjaland.

“Let me state this authoritatively that from today, no Chief in Gonjaland should allow Abu Jinapor to come by himself or lead or accompany any government official or politician to any palace in Gonjaland. Any Chief who disobeys this order will have himself to blame,” he had said earlier, announcing the ban.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yagbonwura, through his interpreter, listed the reasons for the ban. “It is not a secret that Abu Jinapor uses the powers of government to circumvent the traditional authority and orders of the Yagbonwura in an attempt to evade accountability and to counter the orders so given by the Yagbonwura. This is mostly done deliberately in order to make the Yagbonwura feel worthless, powerless and of no value in the eye of the public,” he explained.

“Enough of his arrogance and disrespect. I will deal with any Chief who will entertain him or in the company of any government official to his palace,” the Yagbonwura stressed.

Presenting a statement on behalf of the youth of Gonjaland, the Chief of Sakpala, Jantonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu, reiterated the ban.

“We wish to echo the voice of the Yagbonwura as was said at the Jakpa Palace, and on the basis of the above-listed instances of disrespect and insubordination, championed and led by Hon Abu Jinapor, that the King would never grant audience to any Government delegation, political party or any person who pays him a visit, once it includes Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor,” he stated.