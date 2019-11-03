The ceremony, which was presided over by King Yahweh, saw Lisa being made the "Queen Mother of Ghana," with the title "Queen Nana" for her humanitarian work in Ghana.

Although there is no such title like "Queen Mother of Ghana," the event was discussed on an America talk show called the "Wendy Williams Show."

The whole ceremony was a misrepresentation of the Ghanaian culture and its chieftaincy institution.

First off, there is no such title as "Queen Mother of Ghana."

She was made an honorary Queen Mother of a town in Central Region called Agona Kwanyanko. She was honoured with the title owing to her humanitarian activities in the town.

LisaRaye's enstoolment as a Queen mother in Agona Kwanyanko was made public in a tweet by King Yahweh.

King Yahweh is the founder of The Kingdom of YAHWEH, The Royal House of YAHWEH, The Celestial Federation of YAHWEH, International (CFY) and several commercial enterprises established to assist individuals who cannot assist themselves.

He was also enstooled as Chief in April 2015, and His kingship hails out of territories in the regions of Mankessim Traditional Area, and Agona Kwanyako.

The wrong characterization of LisaRaye as Queen Mother of Ghana has not gone down well with Ghanaians on Twitter.

"She was made a developmental queen in a small area in Ghana, she wasn’t made the queen mother of the whole Ghana so pls u guys should stop deceiving yourselves, you can’t crown a Ghana queen in US," a Twitter user replied to King Yahweh's tweet.

Another sarcastically asked: "How can you be crowned Queen mother of Ghana, in a ceremony held in the US lmaoo."

Another user also believes she has been "scammed" by some greedy chiefs.

As Ghana prepares for the "Year of Return" in December, some members of the Diaspora community will be given honourary stool names in a bid to promote development in local communities.

It will be wrong for anyone with a honourary chieftaincy title to claim to be a Chief or a Queen Mother.