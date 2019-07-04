Over 100 young aspiring and budding entrepreneurs from across the globe came together to learn and discuss issues as entrepreneurs, whilst discussing the theme of the Summit BUSINESS BEYOND BORDERS.

The Summit witnessed delegates from Brazil, France, Bermuda, India, Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Tanzania, Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana. Some of the international delegates spoke on their experiences as entrepreneurs and how they have been able to expand the borders around them.

Some of the international delegates that were present are HE Prof Nabhit Kapur (India), Hon Anastacia Ndhlovu (Zimbabwe), Abiodun Richard Oshinibosi (Nigeria), Dr Frank Buyanga represents by Keith (South Africa), Francois Dominique Delafosse (Cote d'Ivoire), Zainab Akingbehin (Nigeria) , Mohammed Sanusi (Sierra Leone), Leonard Chauraya (Zimbabwe), Mrs Funke Soyibo (Nigeria), Richard Briandt (Ghana).

The Summit also celebrated and presented awards to 25 Outstanding entrepreneurs with the Young Entrepreneurs International Award for their outstanding success as entrepreneurs in their various countries.

The award was presented by Stakeholders in the Ghana Education and Health industry Mrs Surama King and Karen Hendrickson. The award presentation was immediately followed by an exclusive cocktail for awardees and special guest affording them the opportunity to Network and seal partnership deals across the globe.

Plans for the 2020 edition is already in gear due to the huge success of the 3rd Edition in Ghana.

For updates on activities of the Young Entrepreneurs International Summit and Pictures from its editions kindly visit @theyeasummit