According to the GMA, the casualties are from 8 different regions.
Yellow fever outbreak kills 40 in 8 regions - GMA
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has disclosed that the current yellow fever outbreak in the country has killed over 40 people.
In a statement on the outbreak, the Association expressed its condolence to the families of those affected.
“We express our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this disease,” the Association stated.
It added that the Ministry of Health has put in place adequate measures to contain the outbreak with appropriate case definition, case management, and vaccination measures.
The Association further urged Ghanaians, especially those in the affected areas to avail themselves to be vaccinated against the Yellow Fever disease.
“We urge all persons in Ghana, especially those in the affected areas to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report any suspected cases (the development of fever and yellowing of eyes within 14 days of the fever) to the nearest health facility for appropriate diagnosis and management,” the Association stated in a press statement.
“We commend the tremendous efforts by our public health physicians and all health workers who are braving the odds to help the nation combat the current outbreak,” it concluded.
The disease, which was first detected in the Savanna Region, has since spread to seven other regions.
