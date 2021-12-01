RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Yellow fever outbreak kills 40 in 8 regions - GMA

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has disclosed that the current yellow fever outbreak in the country has killed over 40 people.

73 reportedly dead as Yellow Fever hit three states (Wired)
73 reportedly dead as Yellow Fever hit three states (Wired)

According to the GMA, the casualties are from 8 different regions.

Recommended articles

In a statement on the outbreak, the Association expressed its condolence to the families of those affected.

“We express our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones to this disease,” the Association stated.

It added that the Ministry of Health has put in place adequate measures to contain the outbreak with appropriate case definition, case management, and vaccination measures.

The Association further urged Ghanaians, especially those in the affected areas to avail themselves to be vaccinated against the Yellow Fever disease.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister Pulse Ghana

“We urge all persons in Ghana, especially those in the affected areas to cooperate with the ongoing vaccination exercise and report any suspected cases (the development of fever and yellowing of eyes within 14 days of the fever) to the nearest health facility for appropriate diagnosis and management,” the Association stated in a press statement.

“We commend the tremendous efforts by our public health physicians and all health workers who are braving the odds to help the nation combat the current outbreak,” it concluded.

The disease, which was first detected in the Savanna Region, has since spread to seven other regions.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police officer arrested for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass

NSMQ 2021: Prempeh College beats PRESEC–Legon and Keta SHTS to win fifth title

Prempeh College

Check out the champions of the NSMQ from 1994 to 2021

NSMQ trophy

Court remands Police officer for sexually harassing woman in a car

Police sexually harass