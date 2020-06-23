medicine. Food plays a very important role in our lives as Humans. For our development, we need food regularly to provide us with energy for our daily activities. Particularly in the Corona Pandemic that we momentarily finding ourselves. We are advised to consume food that builds up our immune system. Which kinds of food are healthy?

Prof. Badu Akosa, a Cellular Pathologist and Lifestyle Wellness consultant said recent research on autopsied population reports in the united kingdom and Ghana indicated that 9 percent of the people who died in the UK were under 60 years, while those who died in Ghana under 60 were 80 percent.

The pathologist further pointed out that the under 60 deaths in the UK were mostly due to road accidents and personal tragedies and not illness, however, in Ghana, it was due to poor lifestyles and the consumption of bad food.

The Ghana Health Service has also indicated that the majority of the Non-Communicable

Diseases were cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes, stroke, hypertension, obesity, etc. The main causes of these diseases are our food and lifestyle choices. These diseases affect both the young and old, rich and poor, and rural and urban.

The Dietary and Physical Activity Guidelines for Ghana 2010 reports of a study conducted in 7 African countries comprising Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Niger, and Ghana. Ghana was cited as leading in the Obesity League. The Ghana study was conducted among a sample of 5000 adults aged above (16 years and above). The results point to obesity as more of an urban than a rural problem. The prevalence was highest in Greater Accra,16.1% whereas in the Upper East and West Regions it was almost non-existent. The prevalence of

obesity was found to be 5.5% the prevalence is higher among females 7.4% compared to males 2.8%.

Obesity is excess body fat which impairs the health of individuals. It is a major risk factor linked to type 2 diabetes, hypertension, stroke and other heart diseases, cancer, and ultimately death.

During the 2020 State of the Nation address to parliament the president of the republic Nana Akufo -Addo, called on Ghanaians to change their lifestyles in the view of rising spate of Noncommunicable Diseases. The president added that "we are in danger of falling into lifestyles diseases trap und too many of us are overweight and obesity is an increasing problem, even among young people."It was subsequently trending on the Social Media Platforms especially

Twitter that the President himself looks overweight. He added:" The food we eat, mode of

cooking and the lack of exercise are all now having a great impression on our health. It time we all learn to take responsibility for our health and accept that our health is very much determined by our lifestyle.

PLANT-BASED DIET

Many people are of the view that this eating habit is not Ghanaian. But I am of a different

opinion. Going back to our roots, our land is richly blessed with abundant vegetables, fruits, grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, tubers, etc. These foods have always been part of the traditional African Diet. Gone were the days we ate perhaps chicken on very special occasions like

Birthdays, Christmas, or Easter. It, not the case today. Meat consumption has become more apparent in our diets. A typical working-class Ghanaian will normally have eggs with breakfast, goat, or cow meat with lunch and chicken with dinner. Our overconsumption of meat is linked to the causes of these Non-communicable diseases stated above. There is abundant strong evidence that many chronic diseases can be controlled, reduced, or even reversed by switching to a wholefood,plant-based diet. Scientific research highlighted in the landmark publication " The china study" shows that a plant-based diet can the risk of type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, certain types of cancer, and other major illnesses.

There are 2 major types of plant-based types namely vegetarian and vegan

1. Vegetarians may eat dairy foods and eggs but no meat, poultry, or seafood.

2. Vegans-don't eat any animal products at all, including honey, dairy, eggs, meat, seafood,

poultry, etc

Veganism is a way of life which seek to exclude, as far as is possible and practicable, all forms of exploitation of and cruelty to animals for food, clothing, cosmetics, animal experiments, wool, leather, zoo, etc

Another very important reason for choosing a plant-based diet is the Environmental benefits.

Raising animals for food required massive amounts of land, food, energy, and water. The

byproducts of animal agriculture pollute not only our air but the water bodies as well.

Of all the agricultural land in the USA, 80% is used to raised animals for food and grow grains to feed them, according to scientists at the Smithsonian Institute. Chicken, pigs, cattle and other animals raised for food are the primary consumers of water in the U.S: a single pig consumes 21 gallons of drinkingwater per day. For us in Ghana is a great matter of concern because of our perennial water scarcity. There are many communities in our country where Livestock and human drink from the same pond. Carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide together cause the vast majority of global warming. The FAO of the United Nations cited in 2013 a value of 14.5% for the contribution of global livestock production to greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

Carbon dioxide accounts for about 76% of total greenhouse gas emissions. Methane primarily

from agriculture contributes 16% of which 40% is solely from Livestock. The beef and dairy

sector is one of the main contributors to that. Cows generate methane in two ways: through their

digestion and their waste. Although carbon dioxide is much more abundant in the atmosphere

than methane, methane traps roughly 30 times more heat than carbon dioxide. This makes

methane an important gas to keep an eye on. Factory farms also produce massive amounts of

dust and other contaminants that pollute the air.

According to the United Nations, a global shift towards a vegan diet is one of the steps necessary

to combat the worst effects of climate change.

Moral and ethical Factors

A person can decide to be vegan because of moral and ethical reasons.

Animal cruelty is real and persuasive. It happens to all different types of animals and takes

different forms. Our lack of compassion stems from the pervasive belief that animal life is

inherently less valuable than human life.

What moral or ethical reason ground do we have for claiming certain rights not to be abused or

exploited os slaughtered if a superior race from another planet ends up visiting earth? Although

absurd the slave master had reasons for enslaving other races. Just like the justification of the

murdering of the Jews by the Nazis. These other Earthlings we share our dear planet feel the

same way daily for several centuries. In an ideal world, the fight should be to end animal cruelty

altogether and work to abolish animal farming and animal consumption and use by humans.

These abuses and cruelty also include animals used for entertainment i.e circus, Horse race, Zoo

as well as at Lab where animals are used for the scientific test. In our quest to find a vaccine for

the Covid-19, Human tests have proven to be the most efficient and effective finding a Vaccine

for Human use. The barbaric system of testing Human products first on animals whether

cosmetics or vaccine is in most cases impotent. In Laboratories, rats suffer significant discomfort

as they're forced to live in tiny cages without any hope of socializing with others of their kind,

breathing fresh air.

Unfortunately, animal cruelty extends to the farming world. While we would like to imagine that

farm animals are grazing on pasture, those pastoral images are far from reality. We all witness

how cattle are constantly beaten by herdsmen to bring them into submission. These animals are

viewed as objects and are provided with little veterinary care. Farmed animals often spend their

entire lives in tiny cages that prevent them from moving in any direction -or even from turning

around. Because they live in their waste, the disease can proliferate quickly. These cruelties can

involve debeaking, dehorning, castration without anesthetic.

Perhaps the most common recipient of animal cruelty are dogs, cats, birds, and other pets with

whom we live. Most of us love our companion animals and would never hurt them, but some

people see the family dog as a punching bag. These people allow their rage and hatred to

overtake their sense of morality. Companion animals also suffer from neglect. For instance, pets

can get pregnant and produce unwanted litters. Some cases are more heartbreaking than others.

Neglect can include failing to provide food and water.

Animals also pay the ultimate price for leather -but the tanning process can be toxic to the

environment and people too. A wide variety of animals are used to make leather most notable

cattle, pigs goat, crocodile, snakes, etc. An investigative Journalism has revealed that donkeys

are being smuggled into Ghana from Mali and Burkina Faso. After being slaughtered in the bush,

donkey's skin is sold to local middlemen, acting on behalf of Chinese syndicates based in Accra.

All of these instances of animal cruelty can be stopped. There's no sensible reason for them,

especially if we realized that we don't need animal products to survive.

EFFECT ON ANIMAL PROTEIN ON THE BODY

Daniel 1: 12-16. Please, test your servants for 10 days, and let us be given some vegetables to eat

and water to drink. Then let our appearance and the appearance of the young men who eat the

King's finest food be observed and compared by you, and deal with your servants by what you

see. So the man listened to them in this matter and tested them for 10 days. At the end of the 10

days, it seemed that they were looking better and healthier than all the young men who ate the

King's finest food. So the overseer continued to withhold their fine food and the wine they were

to drink and kept giving them vegetables.

The adverse effects associated with long-term, high protein-high meat diets may include

disorders of bone and calcium balance, increased cancer risk, disorders of the liver, and the

worsening of coronary artery disease. According to the American Dietary guideline, strong

evidence from mostly prospective cohort studies but also randomized controlled trials has shown

that eating patterns that include lower intake of meat and processed poultry is associated with the

risk of CVD in adults. Animal Protein consumption also appears to trigger the release of insulinlike growth factor 1 (IGF-1), a cancer-promoting growth hormone. Unlike Plant protein, which

comes packaged with fiber, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, animal protein comes with exactly

none of the foregoing. To this point meat, eggs, poultry, dairy, fish, and other foods have

absolutely no fiber whatsoever. High fiber intake is associated with decreased cancer risk,

specifically colon and breast cancers. It may also reduce the risk of stroke, high cholesterol, and

heart diseases.

Most animal foods contain saturated fat and cholesterol (even so-called lean meat like chicken

breast, turkey, and salmon. As humans, we do not need to consume any cholesterol, since our

bodies synthesize all the cholesterol we need for our physiological functions.

DIARY

Beside Humans( and companion animals who are fed by humans) no other species drink milk

beyond their natural age of weaning or drinks the milk of another species. Cow's milk is suited to

the nutritional needs of calves, who have 4 stomachs and grain hundreds of pounds in a matter of

months-sometimes weighing more than 1,000 pounds before they are 2 years old. Cow's milk

does not suit the nutritional needs of humans, so its no wonder that consuming it and its

derivatives cause us so many problems. Dairy Products include Milk, Cheese(60-70% fat),

cream, custard, whey, baby Formular, Yoghurt, Ice cream, pudding, casein, etc. Diary may also

be hidden in pastries, salad dressing, kefir, Hot dogs, Sausage, chewing gums, medicines,

chocolate, etc.

A medical study has found people who consume the most of cow's milk have a significantly

higher fracture rate than those who drink little or no milk. Dairy contains large amounts of

saturated fat, sodium, and cholesterol. Milk and cheese have been linked to an increased risk of

developing prostate cancer. Globally,65% of people are lactose intolerant. That number is 85%

among the Latina, Blacks, and Asian communities. The lactose in cow's milk is difficult for

people to digest, resulting in nausea, cramps, gas, bloating, diarrhea, asthma, autoimmune

disease, etc.

Fortunately, many plant-based milk substitutes are not only healthier but also better for the

environment,lactose-Free, and cruelty-Free. The most popular dairy milk alternatives are Soy

milk, almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk, Hemp milk, Quinoa Milk, Oat Milk, Rice Milk,

Pea Milk, Flax Milk, etc.

FISH

It seems that everywhere you look these days, there are people out there telling you that fish is

healthier, and that should be eaten as a healthy diet. Heart specialists advocate fish eating as part

of a healthy diet to avoid heart diseases because of Omega-3 in fish. A research-based on studies

concerning Omega-3 oils showed that the risk of secondary heart attacks is reduced by 70% on

plant-Based Omega-3 oils as compared to only half this amount with fish oil.

A UK study comparing fish oil and flaxseed oil observed that fish oil also increased the

susceptibility of cholesterol to oxidation, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease, whilst

the flaxseed oil diet did not. In most cases, Fish has more fat than Chicken and pork, high in

cholesterol, eg tuna, mackerel, and no fiber contributing to the risk of obesity, increase the risk of

cancer. Fish fat is also known to suppress the immune system and is also paralyze the actions of

insulin as a result of increasing the tendency for high blood sugars and eventually diabetes.

Mercury contamination is a global environmental problem and is listed in the International

Program of Chemical Safety as one of the six most dangerous chemicals in the world's

environment. It is warned that many fish contain such high levels of mercury that may increase

heart attacks. Mercury is known to be toxic to the nervous system and kidneys with long term

exposure being linked to atherosclerosis

Proper disposal of fecal waste in Ghana is a huge sanitary and environmental challenge. Every

day about 100 trucks of untreated waste are dumped into the Atlantic(odawna). Plastic, oil, and

chemical spill, garbage ends up in the ocean. While plastic is estimated to take up to hundreds of

years to fully decompose, some of them break down quicker into tiny particles, which in turn end

up in the seafood we eat.

COVID-19 AND MEAT

This new infectious disease that first emerged in the Hubei province, China in December 2019,

was found to be associated with a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan. There is another

known zoonotic disease that has been transmitted from animals to humans causing the lives of

many people worldwide. Examples include Ebola, Anthrax, H1N1, bird flu, etc. Most of these

diseases come from our consumption of livestock. Animals can sometimes appear healthy even

when they are carrying harmful germs like viruses, bacterial, parasites, and fungi.

A worker at a fish processing factory in Tema was responsible for infecting other 533 workers at

the facility. Worldwide slaughterhouses and the meat packaging industry are a key spreading

medium of the corona pandemic.

In preventing the next global pandemic it fair to pay attention to the link between animal use and

almost every major outbreak of the last 120 years.And also abolishing animal exploitation to

save countless Human and Non-Human lives

SPORTS AND PLANT-BASED DIET

A plant-based diet provides all of the nutrients your body needs for training and competitions.

Because a plant-based diet is high in carbohydrates, low in fat, and rich in vitamins, minerals,

and antioxidants, it can support or improve your athletic performance. Plant-based athletes

benefit from improvements in heart health, performance, and recovery.

Carbohydrates are the primary fuel used during high-intensity exercise and improves ones

endurance and performance. Protein's main function is building and maintaining body tissue.

Plant-based protein sources are best because, unlike animal sources, they contain high fiber and

complex carbohydrates. Examples of plant-based protein include beans, tofu,non-dairy milk,

nuts, seeds, tempeh, seitan, and soya.

Whole Food Plant-based diets present potential safety and performance advantage in endurance

sports. These include improvement in cardiovascular risk factors, improved blood flow, leaner

body compositions, reduced oxidative stress, reduced inflammation, and improved

glycogen(stored energy).

For decades many believed that in other to be an athlete in peak physical condition, you need

meat and dairy. And if you thought of cutting back on eating meat, a question like ''but where

will you get your protein from?''

Surprisingly, many top athletes -including world champions, martial artist, and weightlifters -

don't seem even slightly worried about getting enough healthier protein from their vegan diets.

Prominent among them are Venus and Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic, Colin

Kaepernick, Jermain Defoe, David Haye, Fabien Delph, Chris smalling, Patrik Baboumian.

Back in 2010 the former Heavyweight boxer Iron Mike Tyson changed to a plant-based diet and

helped him lose a whole lot of weight and he also claims it helped alleviate some of his health

problems. He is in great shape at 53 and expected a possible comeback. In an interview with

Oprah Winfrey in 2013, Miike made the following '' Well my life is different today because I

have stability in my life. I'm not on the streets or clubs and everything in my life that I do now is

structured around the development of my life and family. Becoming vegan gave me another

opportunity to live a healthy life. I was so congested from all the drugs and bad cocaine, I could

hardly breathe. High blood pressure, almost dying, arthritis and once I became vegan all that

stuff diminished''.

Legendary Body-builder Arnold Schwarzeneggar has also revealed loving his mostly-vegan diet.

His move towards plant-based food has benefited his health. He debunks the myth that athletes

need meat to excel. After ditching animal products his cholesterol dropped .''It was the lowest

that it ever was in my entire life'' Commando said.

AVAILABILITY OF VEGAN DIET AND CHANGING TRENDS

Most of the ingredients needed for a vegan diet can be grown in Ghana for example vegetables,

legumes, fruits, grains, seeds, etc. These crops have always been part of our dietary pattern and

not alien to our typical Ghanaian dishes. Local delicacies like Gari and Beans, Ampesi, waakye,

Fufu and soup, Rice and stew, Oats, Koko, Tuo zaafi, Akple are all vegan. We can still enjoy

these healthy dishes without the usual meat, fish or egg but instead use mushroom, tofu(made

from soya), beans, tempeh which are all-vegan meat substitutes

Some factors hinder the production of such food crops in the country including poor husbandry

technic, shortage of seed at the required time, poor extensive services, insufficient use of

fertilizers, unreliable rainfall, inadequate irrigation facilities, marketing, and the low income

derived from most of the crops, etc.

Over the last couple of years, there has been a surge in the number of vegan populations around

the globe coupled with the rise in the number of health-conscious consumers which has led to the

emergence of local vegan restaurants mainly in Accra and other bigger cities in the country.

Several markets and supermarkets in the country also sell food crops required to prepare a

healthy and delicious vegan diet.

The adoption of a plant-based way of life started as al fringe movement but is now echoing

around the world.

Fast-food giants are incorporating vegan options into their menu strategy.

Social media has helped spread the word, particularly among young consumers.

VEGAN AND VITAMIN B12

Vitamin B12 is an exceptional vitamin and capable to support optimal health. It is required in

smaller amounts than any other known vitamin B12 is the only vitamin that is not recognized as

being reliably supplied from a varied wholefood,plant-based diet with plenty of fruit and

vegetables, together with exposure to the sun.B12 is found to some extent soil and plants. These

observations have led some vegans to suggest that B12 was an issue requiring no special

attention, or even elaborate a hoax. Foods like Soya, Nutritional yeast, Astragalus, spirulina are

suitable to plant sources of B12. It is important that all vegans ensure they have an adequate

intake of B12 from fortified food or supplement. Vegans using an adequate amount of fortified

foods or B12 supplements are much less likely to suffer from B12 deficiency than the typical

meat eater.

CONCLUSION

Plant-based diets have been linked to several health benefits including the risk of Noncommunicable diseases like certain cancers, obesity, stroke, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, etc.

By Michael Baah

A major objective of a Whole food plant-based diet is not necessarily to lose weight but rather a

holistic health consciousness of one's wellbeing and the environmental and moral implications of

our food choices as well as well respect for the lives other Earthlings like the animals we share

our beautiful planet with. Transitioning to a more plant-based diet is an excellent choice for the

environment.

We need as a country a new reviewed National Dietary Guideline to meet today's health

challenges which will inform families, nutritionist, health professionals, policymakers who make

dietary choices for the general populace particularly at Home, The school feeding Programm,

Secondary schools(boarding houses), hospitals, Canteens at workplaces, etc.

We also need to encourage urban backyard vegetable farming.

A national consumer protection agency is needed to provide scientifically-backed independently

reliable education for the society to make informed and healthier dietary lifestyle choices.

Plant food has proven to be really high-quality food that we should be eating for optimal health.