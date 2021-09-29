The two packages, institutional and premium, would be done at GH¢100 and GH¢250 respectively.

The Head of Public Relations at the Authority, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, commenting on the fees charged said people requiring premium services for their registration would be charged GH¢250, while institutions with more than 50 employees can also invite the NIA to their premises for the registration at GH¢100 per head.

He said "Registration has always been free but there are a few exceptions and that one depends on the individual. NIA will be setting up premium registration centres across the country. When you come to the premium registration centres you pay an amount of GH¢250. Then we also have household registration where you can invite us to your homes if you are 5 or more.