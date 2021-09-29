The NIA earlier introduced two packages for individuals who are unable to register for the national ID cards during the nationwide free mass registration exercise to do so at a fee.
Pay GH¢100 to get Ghana Card - National Identification Authority
The National Identification Authority (NIA) has dismissed claims that Ghanaians who are yet to register for the Ghana card would be charged GH¢250.
The two packages, institutional and premium, would be done at GH¢100 and GH¢250 respectively.
The Head of Public Relations at the Authority, Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, commenting on the fees charged said people requiring premium services for their registration would be charged GH¢250, while institutions with more than 50 employees can also invite the NIA to their premises for the registration at GH¢100 per head.
He said "Registration has always been free but there are a few exceptions and that one depends on the individual. NIA will be setting up premium registration centres across the country. When you come to the premium registration centres you pay an amount of GH¢250. Then we also have household registration where you can invite us to your homes if you are 5 or more.
"We will come and get your household registered. For that one each person pays GH¢150. Then we can also have institutional registration where you invite us to register you, you must be 50 people and above and each person pays GH¢100. With the premium registration, you expect the queues to be shorter and the environment will be quite different."
