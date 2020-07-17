  1. news
You think you can be a politician? This quiz will provide you with an answer

Evans Annang
This quiz will tell if you have what it takes to be a politician...

What was your best subject in primary school?

English
Mathematics
Social Studies

Given the chance to choose a dangerous pet, what will it be?

Snake
Monkey
Wolf dog

Given the chance to choose your nationality, what will be your decision?

I’ll stick to Ghana
Away to America kraa
Dubai, here I come!

$100 million or becoming Ghana’s President, which do you prefer?

I’d take the money sharp!
I will choose the Presidency
Increase the money small and I’ll pick presidency

Which of these positions do you revere most?

Chief Justice
Vice President
Governor of Bank of Ghana
Your score: You have politics in your blood
Chale, start forming a campaign team. You are one of those who always argue on political matters.
Your score: No. It's not an honest job
You have lost trust in politicians and you don't even want to be associated with them due to public perception
Your score: I might consider it in future
You are currently not ready for it, but you have an interest and you see yourself getting into politics in some years to come
Source: Pulse Ghana
