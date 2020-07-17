You think you can be a politician? This quiz will provide you with an answer
This quiz will tell if you have what it takes to be a politician...
What was your best subject in primary school?
English
Mathematics
Social Studies
Given the chance to choose a dangerous pet, what will it be?
Snake
Monkey
Wolf dog
Given the chance to choose your nationality, what will be your decision?
I’ll stick to Ghana
Away to America kraa
Dubai, here I come!
$100 million or becoming Ghana’s President, which do you prefer?
I’d take the money sharp!
I will choose the Presidency
Increase the money small and I’ll pick presidency
Which of these positions do you revere most?
Chief Justice
Vice President
Governor of Bank of Ghana
You have lost trust in politicians and you don't even want to be associated with them due to public perception
You are currently not ready for it, but you have an interest and you see yourself getting into politics in some years to come
