You'll be disgraced if you appeal Ato Forson's trial ruling - Haruna Iddrisu to AG

Evans Annang

Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader, has advised the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, not to appeal the Court of Appeal ruling that acquitted and discharged Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

Haruna Iddrisu
The MP for Tamale South suggested that the Attorney General risks further disgrace if he attempts to appeal the decision.

Recommended articles

“I hear the Attorney General, instead of swallowing his humble pride, is saying that he wants to litigate on this matter. We assure him that he will be further disgraced because this matter, if you want to try people, try them on matters which are legally meritorious,” Haruna stated.

The Court of Appeal recently overturned the trial court's order for Dr. Ato Forson to present his defence in the long-standing ambulance procurement case.

The case, often referred to as the "ambulance scandal," originated in 2015 when the Ministry of Health, led by then Health Minister Alex Segbefia, sought to procure 200 ambulances to improve emergency medical services nationwide.

Haruna Iddrisu
Despite the ruling, the Attorney General has indicated his intent to appeal. In a statement to the media, Godfred Yeboah Dame expressed his dissatisfaction, stating: "The Office of the Attorney-General considers the decision of the Court of Appeal grossly unfair to the nation and inimical to the fight against impunity and abuse in public office."

He added that the Office would swiftly appeal to "erase the effect of this erroneous decision of the Court of Appeal."

The trial, which commenced in 2019, involved extensive witness testimony and expert analysis regarding the procurement process and the condition of the delivered ambulances.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

