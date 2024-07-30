You'll be disgraced if you appeal Ato Forson's trial ruling - Haruna Iddrisu to AG

“I hear the Attorney General, instead of swallowing his humble pride, is saying that he wants to litigate on this matter. We assure him that he will be further disgraced because this matter, if you want to try people, try them on matters which are legally meritorious,” Haruna stated.

The Court of Appeal recently overturned the trial court's order for Dr. Ato Forson to present his defence in the long-standing ambulance procurement case.

The case, often referred to as the "ambulance scandal," originated in 2015 when the Ministry of Health, led by then Health Minister Alex Segbefia, sought to procure 200 ambulances to improve emergency medical services nationwide.

Dr. Forson, then the Deputy Minister of Finance, was accused of authorising payments for allegedly defective ambulances.

Despite the ruling, the Attorney General has indicated his intent to appeal. In a statement to the media, Godfred Yeboah Dame expressed his dissatisfaction, stating: "The Office of the Attorney-General considers the decision of the Court of Appeal grossly unfair to the nation and inimical to the fight against impunity and abuse in public office."

He added that the Office would swiftly appeal to "erase the effect of this erroneous decision of the Court of Appeal."