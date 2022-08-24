You'll be paid – Nana Addo assures road contractors

He made this known in an interview on Radio Upper West, on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the Upper West Region.

Whilst in Wa, he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, and also inspected ongoing work on the Youth Resource Centre, which is nearly completed.

He stated that no government in the history of the Fourth Republic has constructed more roads than his government.

According to him, "the road infrastructure that has been established since I became President, let me use this famous word, is unprecedented. We have never seen so much in the roads sector. Let's put it as far as the 4th Republic is concerned. Roads Minister likes to say, since independence.”

"I just want to be a little more modest and compare apples and apples, and not apples and oranges. And I’m saying that the roads infrastructure that has taken place under Akufo-Addo's NPP government, is without equal in this 4th Republic."

He indicated that the "government have expanded the road network dramatically. Obviously, when you're starting from zero when you get to four, it doesn’t look as if you've got very far, but from zero to four in itself is a big movement, and when you get to five or six or seven, then you realize that you’re beginning to succeed."

Road contractors are demanding payment of their outstanding arrears from the government.

Earlier, the government announced that it will release GH¢2 billion to settle some arrears owed them early next year but the contractors bemoaned the government's failure to pay them debts owed them.

According to the Ghana Road Contractors Association, its members are struggling to defray loans they took from banks to execute the projects as interest on such loans increases.