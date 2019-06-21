The University said the government of Ghana will have questions to answer if anything should happen to their former Vice Chancellor.

In a statement issued by the teachers union of the University of Lagos and signed by its Chairman, Dele Ashiru, it called on the University of Education-Winneba (UEW) and other relevant government agencies to protect Prof. Nwagbara.

Prof. Nwagbara was dismissed by the UEW this week for making inciteful comments against Ghanaians in the light of profiling of Nigerians in the country.

A statement issued by the University said, the Nigerian Professor was culpable of gross misconduct following his unguarded comments.

“The University is highly disturbed by the huge embarrassment his unguarded statement has brought to the institution, the Ministry of Education, and indeed, Ghana as a whole,” the statement said.

“The University after subjecting Prof. Augustine Uzoma Nwagbara to the internal disciplinary process finds him culpable of gross misconduct and has, accordingly dismissed him.”

