Young Ghanaian lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to be named as the next Special Prosecutor

He takes over from Martin Amidu who stepped down as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in relation to the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

Amidu alleged that the President attempted to convince him to include a response from the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in his report which he declined because "that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor."

In 2019, the government-appointed Kissi Agyebeng as the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.

Agyebeng took over from Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah who resigned from the Tribunal on July 1, 2019.

Agyebeng's role is to oversee the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal as stipulated in The Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

He presided over the hearing of the case involving the closure of some radio stations in the country by the National Communications Authority.

Profile

Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law, and corporate law.