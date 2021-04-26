RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Young Ghanaian lawyer Kissi Agyebeng to be named as the next Special Prosecutor

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Private legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng is expected to be named by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the next Special Prosecutor.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Pulse Ghana

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, lawyer Kissi Agyebeng, reports by the Daily Graphic indicated will be named as the SP which is in line with the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) which compels President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to within six months of the position being vacant, appoint a Special Prosecutor.

Recommended articles

He takes over from Martin Amidu who stepped down as the Special Prosecutor over interference in his work by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in relation to the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment on the controversial Agyapa Royalties Transaction.

Amidu alleged that the President attempted to convince him to include a response from the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in his report which he declined because "that would have compromised my independence as the Special Prosecutor."

In 2019, the government-appointed Kissi Agyebeng as the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu gives chilling reasons why he resigned as the Special Prosecutor

Agyebeng took over from Justice Samuel Kofi Date-Bah who resigned from the Tribunal on July 1, 2019.

Agyebeng's role is to oversee the affairs and adjudication of appeals at the Tribunal as stipulated in The Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).

He presided over the hearing of the case involving the closure of some radio stations in the country by the National Communications Authority.

Agyebeng is a private legal practitioner who has argued numerous cases before the Superior Courts of Ghana and has also been engaged in several international business transactions.

He is also a lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, teaching and researching criminal law, international humanitarian law, international law, and corporate law.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Ghana and two Master of Laws (LL.M.) from the Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University (Marine and Environmental Law) and Cornell Law School (Corporate Law and Securities Regulation).

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]