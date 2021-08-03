Your call for the removal of the CJ hasty - Presidency replies ASEPA

“We are not aware of any law, rule or practice that requires a petitioner to be furnished with what you describe as vital information and, therefore, it could not have been contemplated that the information you requested in your letter could have been made available to you in any event.”

“In our view, having submitted the petition, nothing more is required of you in the matter to warrant any reports being made to you, further to our acknowledgement of receipt,” the letter added.

ASEPA petitioned the president to remove Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah for being cited in an alleged $5-million bribery allegation.

The presidency explained that this is because “there has not been any appointment of a committee to inquire into the petition you submitted.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice has denied ever demanding or receiving any bribe from one Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta IV, a plaintiff in a case at the courts, a statement issued by the Judicial Service on Monday, 12 July 2021 and signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary, said.

READ THE PRESIDENCY’S RESPONSE TO ASEPA BELOW