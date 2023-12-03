Your victory is the dawn of a new chapter of service and responsibility - Bawumia lauds newly elected PC's

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia commended the NPP national leadership for overseeing peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies and expressed his sincere congratulations to all the newly elected parliamentary candidates, emphasizing that their victory marks the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility.

He urged them to approach their roles with humility and grace, recognizing that winning the confidence of the Ghanaian people requires a commitment to public service.

“I commend the New Patriotic Party (@NPP_GH) national leadership, particularly for supervising very peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies. On behalf of the party, I offer my sincere congratulations to all our newly elected parliamentary candidates for our beloved NPP in the just-ended Parliamentary primaries in the orphan constituencies across the country.”

“I would like you to remember that your victory isn’t the end, but the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility. To win the confidence of the Ghanaian people, we must adopt humility and grace.”