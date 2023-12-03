ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Your victory is the dawn of a new chapter of service and responsibility - Bawumia lauds newly elected PC's

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended his congratulations to the newly-elected parliamentary candidates for the Orphan Constituencies within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The party conducted parliamentary primaries on Saturday, December 2, as part of its preparations for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia commended the NPP national leadership for overseeing peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies and expressed his sincere congratulations to all the newly elected parliamentary candidates, emphasizing that their victory marks the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility.

He urged them to approach their roles with humility and grace, recognizing that winning the confidence of the Ghanaian people requires a commitment to public service.

“I commend the New Patriotic Party (@NPP_GH) national leadership, particularly for supervising very peaceful and transparent primaries in the orphan constituencies. On behalf of the party, I offer my sincere congratulations to all our newly elected parliamentary candidates for our beloved NPP in the just-ended Parliamentary primaries in the orphan constituencies across the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like you to remember that your victory isn’t the end, but the beginning of a new chapter of service and responsibility. To win the confidence of the Ghanaian people, we must adopt humility and grace.”

The Vice President also expressed gratitude to aspirants who, despite not securing victory, demonstrated determination and courage in the electoral process, “The party is indebted to you.” he said

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NPP flag

NPP Parliamentary Primaries: Results so far

GES to reconsider first year reopening for SHS

GES to revise first-year reopening date for SHS

NPP PRIMARIES CANDIDATES

Sammi Awuku, Nana Ama Darkua, Akosua Manu elected NPP PC, Mark Okraku-Mante defeated

Charming homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims captured in lovely photos

Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]