You’re a failure if you still stay with your parents at age 35 – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

In a post on social media, he wrote: “You are a failure if at 35, you’re still staying with your parents or family compound”.

Prophet Gaisie also made a list of things he considers as failures of on his post on Facebook.

The controversial man of God also stated that “You’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins @40, check the world around you, Youngsters are taking over.” “You’re a failure if @ 40, certain family relations can’t reach out to you for help

“You’re a failure if you’re still following the pattern of your parents, that led to their distraction.

“You’re a failure if you don’t think well about people, (speak well about people)

“You’re a failure as a parent, if your children are not greater than you or perhaps on almost the same scale,” the rest of his list stated.