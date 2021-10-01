He said by age 35, no one should be living under their parents roof else they have failed in life.
You’re a failure if you still stay with your parents at age 35 – Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel International has disclosed that it’s disgraceful for a man to be living with his parents after a certain age.
In a post on social media, he wrote: “You are a failure if at 35, you’re still staying with your parents or family compound”.
Prophet Gaisie also made a list of things he considers as failures of on his post on Facebook.
The controversial man of God also stated that “You’re a colossal failure if you still believe life begins @40, check the world around you, Youngsters are taking over.” “You’re a failure if @ 40, certain family relations can’t reach out to you for help
“You’re a failure if you’re still following the pattern of your parents, that led to their distraction.
“You’re a failure if you don’t think well about people, (speak well about people)
“You’re a failure as a parent, if your children are not greater than you or perhaps on almost the same scale,” the rest of his list stated.
