His wife, Lordina Mahama has sent a lovely message to her husband.

She took to Twitter to pen down an emotional message:

She wrote: "My inspiration, my strength, my soul mate. You make life better for all those whose lives you touch...Happy 62nd Birthday @JDMahama, whatever gifts we get for you, cannot match the gift that God gave us, in the form of you. #iTrustJM".

The two got married in 992 and marked their 27th wedding anniversary in July this year.

Mahama was born on November 29, 1958, in Damango, to an affluent teacher, rice farmer, and politician.

John and Lordina Mahama

His father, Emmanuel Adama Mahama, was the first member of Parliament for West Gonja and the first Regional Minister of Northern Region, serving under the first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.