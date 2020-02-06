According to the youth, the factory could be used for the government's 1D1F programme to create employment for the youth in the area.

In 2019, Tiberias Company accepted and made an initial payment of US$2,269,500.00 representing 51% of its US$4,450,000.00 obligation as the Purchaser, and made no further payment thereafter.

The Company also failed or refused to fulfill its obligations under the Agreement and has defaulted on all other revised payment schedules.

Ayensu starch factory

Furthermore, the company abandoned the factory and left the workers idle and without compensation.

The Ayensu Starch Company Limited (ASCO), was established in 2002 with the capacity to process over 22,000 metric tonnes of cassava starch per annum.

To meet its objective, the company assisted various farmer-based organizations within its catchment area to produce cassava by providing them with resources (both financial and technical) to ensure a sustainable supply of its raw material needs.