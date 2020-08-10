The legislator comes from one of the most respected families in Ghana, having been born to former President Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

She rose to prominence in the political scene after winning the Parliamentary seat in the Korle Klottey Constituency in 2016.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

Speaking about her political career, Dr. Rawlings said she was not raised to rely on her parents’ achievements.

Although she did not discount the impact of her parents, she said she has had put in a lot of hard work to get to her current position.

“I was very much aware of the dynamics on the grounds,” she said on TV3’s New Day on Monday.

“But I had been raised not to rely on my parents’ achievements to make it through life. I did a lot of work, we really combed through the constituency, we went from house to house literally. It wasn’t something that happened, it took a lot of hard work and a lot of team work and shared vision.”

She added: “52 per cent of those who are registered are women. Women are cognizance of the fact that when it comes to decision making we turn to think beyond ourselves, we turn think beyond this generation.

“I can’t discard the influence of my background, my parents have lived in this constituency in the most of my life, my day was born here as well so it is a huge history.”

