The students stormed the rally grounds at Nalerigu on Day two of former President John Dramani Mahama’s ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Northeast region, clad in their school uniforms and NDC paraphernalia to “beg” the NDC flagbearer to come back to power.

According to a statement released by management of the school, the students may have breached the students’ code of conduct.

Read the statement below

The Attention of the Management of College of Nursing and Midwifery, Nalerigu has been drawn to an audio-visual material trending on social media in which placard bearing individuals in nursing trainee uniforms expressing views on government policy matters which is purported to represent the views of students the college.

From the audio-visual material, it is noted that those individuals in the nursing trainee uniform:

1. Knelt down in response to a voice instructing them to do so and thereafter rendered an apology to the former president for not voting for him last presidential elections.

2. Carried placards bearing inscriptions representing various views relating to the policy on students trainee allowance.

We wish to state the following:

• The unfortunate incidence did not take place on the premises of the college but rather around the overlord of Mamprugu’s place

• These students were transported there without the knowledge and approval of the management.

• These students have benefited fully from the students trainee allowance, following its restoration by the government.

• That some of the individuals in the nursing trainee uniform are not known to be students of the institution.

In the light of the foregoing, the management hereby wishes to state that the views and comments expressed by these individuals in nursing trainee uniform do not in any way represent the views and policy orientations of the institution and that of the generality of its students.

That the college completely dissociates itself from the views and policy sentiments expressed in the audio-video material. We also condemn in no uncertain terms, any machinations or manipulations targeted at students of the institution with the aim at making political capital.

In order to forestall the recurrence of similar incident, the college has launched a full-scale investigation into the incident since there appears to be potential breaches of the student conduct codes/rules and regulations of the college.

In conclusion, management hereby wishes to state that the College of Nursing and Midwifery, like any public nursing training institution in the country fully supports all policies of government.

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT