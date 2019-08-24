Belinda Zumebome, a Midwife at the Asikiri CHPS compound in Bawku Municipal Assembly in the Upper East region, has earned accolades for her humanitarian service.

The 29-year-old was captured in a photo transporting a mother who just delivered in a tricycle to a hospital in the Bawku Municipal Assembly for further medical care on Saturday, August 16, 2019.

As a midwife at the Asikiri CHPS compound in Bawku Municipal Assembly, Belinda Zumebome, had been compelled to provide the health need of a new mother in a moving tricycle.

The midwife in the picture is Belinda Zumebome

According to ghfactsonline.com, Belinda was working with the help of Suzanna, the nurse in charge of the Asikiri CHPS compound.

Belinda Zumebome has been working as a midwife in the Bawku Municipal Assembly for the past five years.