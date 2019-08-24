Belinda Zumebome, a Midwife at the Asikiri CHPS compound in Bawku Municipal Assembly in the Upper East region, has earned accolades for her humanitarian service.

The 29-year-old was captured in a photo transporting a mother who just delivered in a tricycle to a hospital in the Bawku Municipal Assembly for further medical care on Saturday, August 16, 2019.

As a midwife at the Asikiri CHPS compound in Bawku Municipal Assembly, Belinda Zumebome, had been compelled to provide the health need of a new mother in a moving tricycle.

According to ghfactsonline.com, Belinda was working with the help of Suzanna, the nurse in charge of the Asikiri CHPS compound.

Belinda Zumebome has been working as a midwife in the Bawku Municipal Assembly for the past five years.