The message that was circulating reads: “The lost is partly due to the second cut in the undersea fibre that stores information shared by third parties running the company’s USSDs."

However, the telecommunication company has debunked rumours, via their official Twitter account, that it has lost records of its Qwikloan services .

“MTN wishes to inform its loyal customers to debunk rumours about loss of data on its QWIKLOAN services," the disclaimer stated.

“Data on Qwikloan are stored securely and under no circumstance will an undersea fibre cut affect data storage for the service.”

On Thursday, January 16, numerous subscribers on the Telecommunication Company complained about their inability to access internet connectivity.

MTN however, blamed the disruptions on “international undersea fiber cable cut.”

The mobile telephony company gave an assurance that it is working “tirelessly” to fully restore the mobile data connectivity issues and the challenge was resolved later that Saturday.

“We are glad to report that we have resolved all issues with our internet service,” the statement read.