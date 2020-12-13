According to the NMC, it was impressed that the media houses maintained stipulated broadcast standards and complied with the Guidelines for Local Language Broadcasting.

The NMC said this in a press release signed by, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Commission.

The Commission also took notice of the “patience” and “tolerance” exercised in not rushing to declare the final details of the results despite having the records, praising the media for their contribution to the democratic process.

“In view of all these and more, the NMC lauds the media for being instrumental in the bid to achieve free, fair and peaceful elections during their coverage,” the statement said.

Read the statement below: