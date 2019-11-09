Communications Director of the United Kingdom branch of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Ansah Obofour has finally apologised to EIB broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah for labelling her 'a useless and hopeless woman who sleeps around for money'.

The multiple award-winning broadcaster had criticised both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC, urging the president,during his tour to the Volta Region, to tell the good people of the Region what he has done and is doing to better their lives than preach to them the failures of his predecessor John Dramani Mahama.

But her statement triggered insults from the NPP's Director of Communications, UK, Nana Ansah Oborfuor, describing her a "useless and hopeless Mahama photoshop girl" and telling her to "go get married to be useful."

Taking to his Twitter account on Saturday, Nana Ansah Obofour said “Sorry Nana, In the middle of the political discourse during the week, I made certain disparaging comments on the person of Nana Aba Anamoah, a journalist with GhOne TV, upon a sober reflection, I apologise unreservedly to her for the comments I made”.