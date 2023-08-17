10% tax on bet winnings: Pius Hadzide jabs NDC over plans to occupy gov't offices

The NDC youth argued that the 10% tax disproportionately affects young Ghanaians who are engaged in betting as a form of entertainment and, in some cases, livelihood.

In a statement issued by the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, he expressed the NDC's dissatisfaction with the tax, stating that the determination to protect the funds 'Young People' secure through betting is unyielding. Through agitations, protests, advocacy, and civic engagements, we will ensure our voices are heard and demand that the CORRUPT Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government rescind its decision.

But Pius Hadzie in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM stated that he's scandalised listening to the NDC with the impression being created.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If there is a problem with employment, in NDC's view, young people should resort to betting, as a means of resolving whatever challenges young people are confronted with. I'm scandalised.

"Let me just place it on record that, it is not just the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who has issues with betting and what betting can do to the value system of any country, even the Minority Leader, Ato Forson has called on the state to ban all forms of betting," he said.

He lashed out at the NDC for instigating the youth to fight the government.

"The young people are being prepared for the future and if you want to lead the country, you should be discussing policies and not that there are hardships, young people should resort to betting, a game of luck, a game of chance. And that we are not going to encourage the Ghanaian youth who is hardworking, entrepreneur, by the way, to continue to work hard," he added.

Punters and gamblers have started paying a 10% withholding tax on all betting, games, and lottery wins from August 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This followed the government's decision to amend the Tax Act, therefore, introducing withholding tax on winnings from sports betting and lottery.