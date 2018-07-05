1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress

news

Police personnel deployed for the Delegates Congress of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the weekend in Koforidua will number up to 1000.

The personnel, which were drawn from the Greater Accra Region, the Eastern Region, Volta Region and the Central Region will be at the Congress grounds to maintain law and order.

Speaking on this security measure by the Police Service, Eastern Regional Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said, "We shall provide securities at all the seven schools and hostels that the delegates and supporters will be and also the venue of the event, the Koforidua Technical University."

“We are planning towards the day and adequate arrangements have been made to escort them from various highways to Koforidua. We are also going to populate police in the residential crime prone areas because we are going to deploy 1000 police,” he added.

The NPP will be using the congress to elect a National Chairman, a General Secretary and other national positions for the party going into the 2020 general elections.

According to DSP Tetteh, no one will be allowed to enter the congress grounds without proper accreditation since police personnel will carry out a thorough security checks to ensure no unauthorized persons enter the grounds.



“We shall mount snap checks to check vehicles moving in and out of the town so we will urge vehicles to bear with us because the traffic management will be done by the MTTD”, he noted.



DSP Tetteh assured that the health of the people will also be taken care of because health personnel from the police hospital in Accra will be at the conference grounds to provide health delivery to the people.