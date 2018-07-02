I won’t appoint NPP-biased person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures

news

President Akufo-Addo has indicated that he will appoint an apolitical person to replace sacked Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

According to him, appointing a person who has biases towards the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is totally out of the equation.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her

He assured that the new EC boss will be an apolitical person who is “coming to do a job for Ghana”, rather than serve a particular political party.

The president made these statements whiles speaking to the Ghanaian community in Nouakchott, Mauritania, where he is attending the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union.

“We are not looking for persons who are coming to do a job for the NDC or for the NPP. We are looking for persons who are coming to do a job for Ghana. That is what we are looking for, for the Electoral Commission,” he said.

Mrs. Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, were last Thursday dismissed from the EC by the President following a recommendation by the Chief Justice.

Mrs Charlotte Osei was sacked on "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies were dismissed for diverting funds into private accounts.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo

Explaining the decision to dismiss the trio, President Akufo-Addo said he was bound by the recommendations of the Chief Justice and, therefore, had no choice than to dismiss them.

“I don’t have the power to say I disagree with the Committee, the law does not give me the power to investigate on my own to say I disagree with the committee,” the President stated.

He added: “The law says whatever recommendation the committee will present, I as the President, ought to obey and implement. That is why I removed madam Charlotte Osei and her two deputies from Office.”