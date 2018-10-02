Pulse.com.gh logo
‘11 flagbearer aspirants? NDC has become a joke’ – Ras Mubarak


  • Published:
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament of Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak, has described the party as a “joke” after more than 10 persons picked up forms to contest as its presidential candidate.

The legislator is unimpressed by the number of persons who have decided to contest the party’s flagbearership, and believes something must be done to prevent such a situation in the future.

READ ALSO: NDC Elections: Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region

In a Facebook post, Mr. Mubarak said the NDC has been reduced to “the butt of public jokes” because just anybody at all is allowed to pick up forms.

According to him, the party must amend its constitution to ensure that only serious and qualified people can contest for the position of flagbearer.

“Until the NDC makes serious reforms in our constitution, we would reduce our great party to the butt of public jokes if every Tom, Dick and Harry is allowed to pick up forms to contest to be the party’s presidential candidate,” he wrote.

The Kumbungu MP’s comments are in relation to the 11 persons who have filed their nominations for the NDC’s upcoming flagbearership election.

READ ALSO: Protest: 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten

Former President John Mahama, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin; a former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah, have all picked up forms

Others are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer,­­­ Elikplim Agbemava, former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly boss, Kojo Bonsu, and David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah.

