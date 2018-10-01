Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama takes campaign to the Northern Region


In the Northern Region, Mahama is will remind party delegates of the importance of the upcoming flag bearer polls and encourage them to participate in the polls.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama will head to the Northern Region of Ghana from tomorrow to canvass for votes.

The former President will be interacting with delegates of the NDC in all the various constituencies in the Northern Region.

Last week, Mr Mahama started his campaign in the Central Region where he met with delegates and addressed them on a wide range of issues, including the economy.

In the Northern Region, Mahama is will remind party delegates of the importance of the upcoming flag bearer polls and encourage them to participate in the polls.

 

He will also urge party members to work together following the constituency and regional executive elections of the NDC.

The NDC will vote on December 7 to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

He is expected to contest against Ekow Spio Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah, and Goosie Tanoh.

