Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We'll show Nana Addo in 2020 polls – Spare parts dealers


Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten

Takyi Addo said the spare parts dealers will show the NPP government in the 2020 polls.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Some Spare parts dealers who are furious with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government over the government's insensitive increase in taxes, high import charges have threatened to vote against him should he decide to seek re-election in the 2020 presidential polls.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Takyi Addo, they feel disappointed in Nana Addo after they [NPP government] promised to deliver on their promises to abolish import duties on spare parts.

Last week, there was a report that the Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana had expressed deep regret to former President John Mahama for labeling him ‘incompetent’ and begged him for forgiveness.

READ MORE: We're going through hell after giving Nana Addo GH¢200k to campaign - Spare parts dealers

According to reports, the spare parts dealers indicated that they would not hesitate at any point in time to go on their knees to render an unqualified apology to former President Mahama for leveling allegations against him.

play

 

His reactions come at the back of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who shaded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for renting fake spare parts dealers to protest against government.

Dr. Bawumia said their ploy was exposed by the real spare parts dealers in Accra.

Bawumia said that move was orchestrated by the NDC.

He said the report was orchestrated by the NDC to sow seeds of discord among the hard-working spare parts dealers so that they would attack the government.

"The real spare parts dealers who exposed the NDC’s rented spare parts dealers thanked the government for helping their businesses," he said.

But Takyi Addo said the spare parts dealers will show the NPP government in the 2020 polls.

He said "We are not fake members of the spare parts dealers, our membership is known nationwide and we are surprised that Dr Bawumia has soon forgotten the recent meeting he held with the members of National Spare Parts Dealers Association (NSPDA) including members of NCSPDA with the aim to reaffirm that the government has abolished import duties on spare parts."

"So now he has turned back to call us fake rented spare parts dealers association, the right time is coming and we shall tell him and his NPP government whether we are fake or not," he added.

READ MORE: Spare parts dealers threaten demonstration over hardship

He has expressed misgivings about the conduct of Dr Bawumia to label them as rented, non-existence and fake association.

He said the vice president, Bawumia was not being fair to them.

"So now he has turned back to call us fake rented spare parts dealers association, the right time is coming and we shall tell him and his NPP government whether we are fake or not," he noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

FLOTUS: Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana today
Honour: Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of Excellence
Disaster: 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods Disaster 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods
Crisis: Duncan Williams declares 72 days fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72 days fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana
NPP Government: No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov't NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov't
Jubilee House: Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential jet is saved from fatal crash Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential jet is saved from fatal crash

Recommended Videos

Local News: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre Local News Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre
International Relations: Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt International Relations Melania Trump to visit Ghana, Malawi, Kenya and Egypt
Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service



Top Articles

1 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke cigarettes - Kwame...bullet
2 Photos Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoabullet
3 Shocking Farmer kills wife, himself, with axe after disagreementbullet
4 In Darkuman Muslim youth attack Mosque in Darkumanbullet
5 In Asamankese 42-year-old man jailed for impregnating his own...bullet
6 Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandalbullet
7 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential...bullet
8 Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore...bullet
9 NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov'tbullet
10 Security Police debunk attack on Brong Ahafo court,...bullet

Related Articles

Deceit NDC rented fake spare parts dealers to humiliate gov't - Bawumia
Return Mahama will be back as President in 2020 - Islamic Cleric
Apology Please forgive us - Spare parts dealers beg Mahama
FLASHBACK I will change Ghana in 18-months in office - Nana Addo
Disappointment Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with Akufo-Addo
Protest We're going through hell after giving Nana Addo GH¢200k to campaign - Spare parts dealers
Election 2016 Abossey-Okai spare parts dealers declare support for Mahama [Photos]
NPP Government Tax reliefs just the beginning of Akufo-Addo's promises: Bawumia
Protest Spare parts dealers postpone demonstration
Election 2016 In the era of 'promises', here's what Ho residents want to know from flag bearers

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu
Recap Check out all the major local stories that dominated the week
jail.jpg
Crime Man jailed 2 years for stealing 'borla' bin in Kumasi
Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders
Trade Feud Buhari meets Ghana President to discuss attacks on Nigerian traders
File Photo
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
X
Advertisement