Some Spare parts dealers who are furious with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government over the government's insensitive increase in taxes, high import charges have threatened to vote against him should he decide to seek re-election in the 2020 presidential polls.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Takyi Addo, they feel disappointed in Nana Addo after they [NPP government] promised to deliver on their promises to abolish import duties on spare parts.

Last week, there was a report that the Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana had expressed deep regret to former President John Mahama for labeling him ‘incompetent’ and begged him for forgiveness.

According to reports, the spare parts dealers indicated that they would not hesitate at any point in time to go on their knees to render an unqualified apology to former President Mahama for leveling allegations against him.

His reactions come at the back of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who shaded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for renting fake spare parts dealers to protest against government.

Dr. Bawumia said their ploy was exposed by the real spare parts dealers in Accra.

Bawumia said that move was orchestrated by the NDC.

He said the report was orchestrated by the NDC to sow seeds of discord among the hard-working spare parts dealers so that they would attack the government.

"The real spare parts dealers who exposed the NDC’s rented spare parts dealers thanked the government for helping their businesses," he said.

But Takyi Addo said the spare parts dealers will show the NPP government in the 2020 polls.

He said "We are not fake members of the spare parts dealers, our membership is known nationwide and we are surprised that Dr Bawumia has soon forgotten the recent meeting he held with the members of National Spare Parts Dealers Association (NSPDA) including members of NCSPDA with the aim to reaffirm that the government has abolished import duties on spare parts."

"So now he has turned back to call us fake rented spare parts dealers association, the right time is coming and we shall tell him and his NPP government whether we are fake or not," he added.

He has expressed misgivings about the conduct of Dr Bawumia to label them as rented, non-existence and fake association.

He said the vice president, Bawumia was not being fair to them.

