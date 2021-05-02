RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

119 Zongo Development Fund projects to be commissioned - Bawumia fails to give exact date

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that government is set to commission 119 infrastructure projects financed by the Zongo Development Fund.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
The Zongo Development Fund was established by the Akufo-Addo government to prioritise and accelerate development in Zongos, considered one of the most highly deprived communities.

After four years of existence, the Fund has made a telling impact in many Zongo communities across the country with infrastructure development.

Speaking at the closing session of the the annual interpretation of the Qur'an (Tafsir) by the National Chief Imam in Accra on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said the 119 projects is just the beginning and there are many more coming.

"119 projects have been completed and they will be commissioning them. This is just the beginning and many more are on the way," said Dr. Bawumia.

Apart from the 119 completed projects announced by the Vice President, 79 more projects are at about 98% completion stage, bringing the total number of projects which will be commissioned soon to 198.

The projects include construction of classroom blocks, libraries, ICT centres, health facilities, roads, bridges, drainage and water systems, astro turfs.

Dr. Bawumia also spoke about government's effort at prioritising and promoting education in the Zongos.

He said the government, last year awarded 40 scholarships to brilliant but needy students from Zongo communities to study medicine, adding that processes have started for another 40 to be sent to Cuba this year.

