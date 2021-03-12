The nominees were approved on consensus on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after the Appointments Committee submitted its report on the 16 regional nominees.

The regional ministers are Simon Osei Mensah for the Ashanti region, Henry Quartey for the Greater Accra region, George Boakye for the Ahafo, Justina Owusu-Banahene for the Bono region.

The rest are Adu Gyan, Justina Marigold Assan, Seth Acheampong, Shani Alhassan Saibu, Yidana Zakaria, Joseph Makubu for the Bono East, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, and the Oti regions respectively.

Others include Saeed Muhazu Jibrilf for the Savannah region, Stephen Yakubu for the Upper East, Richard Obeng representing the Western North region, Hafiz bin Salih for Upper West, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah for the Western, and Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa representing the Volta region.