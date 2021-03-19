Comfort Boko Mensah told 3news that Ghana under Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is no longer the same today, blaming political leaders for what she called “backwardness” of the country.

The Nkrumaist expressed sadness about the level of partisanship in the country’s body politic which she said is hindering its development. She has urged political leaders to always seek the interest of the people and the country first other than their parochial interests.

“This is not the country we started, leaders are now very partisan and if this should continue, the country would not develop,” she said.

80-year-old woman speaks about how Nkrumah helped her get a job as tractor driver

As to how the mother of eight met Dr. Nkrumah, Madam Mensah said that she was searching for someone to help her get an education when she, fortunately, found him.

“Nkrumah personally handed me over to the one who brought the workers’ brigade, he told him this woman has something in her, giver her work,” 3news quoted her as having said.

Madam Mensah became the first female in 1961 to join the workers’ brigade as a tractor driver following a three-month training.

“The tractor has six gears, three move forward, and three go backwards,” she recounted.

She recounted how she was sent to deliver a message sealed in a toilet roll to some officials at the prison when some persons tried to poison Dr. Nkrumah while he was at the James Fort Prison.

She revealed that she got arrested and sent to prison three times.

She was the cheerleader in the Convention People’s Party.