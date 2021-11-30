The Minority in Parliament is upset by the decision of Joe Osei Owusu, for counting himself as a Member of the House while presiding over parliamentary proceedings.
2022 Budget brouhaha: Minority unhappy with First Deputy Speaker
The Minority in Parliament has expressed their disappointment and displeasure in the conduct of First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, for presiding over an illegality in the House on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
“The Majority say they respect the Constitution and the standing orders of the House. Today, I am particularly disappointed in the conduct of the First Deputy Speaker having to include himself and to exercise himself in order to meet their mandatory defined 138 without recourse or respect to the standing orders and the 1992 Constitution; standing order 109 is on voting,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said at a presser right after the passage of the budget.
“The Speaker for the day, Joe Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwai had no locus to count himself among the MPs therefore as far as we are concerned, today’s vote reflected another 137. The deputy speaker. They were not 138 but 137. They have set a precedent that will come and haunt them in future”, he said.
Parliament approved government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy, presented to the House by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on November 17, 2021.
Although the budget was rejected by the House last Friday by the Minority, the Majority Caucus overturned the decision today, Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and approved the policy document.
The Minority Caucus boycotted the sitting.
