2024 elections: Ghanaian youth advised not to follow politicians into violence

As political parties intensify their campaigns and mobilise support, a crucial message is being echoed to the youth: resist being drawn into political violence.

This was emphasised during a regional youth dialogue and peace festival organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), which aimed to raise awareness among political parties about the essential role of youth in ensuring peaceful 2024 elections.

At the event, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, spokesperson for the Chief Imam and a board member of the National Peace Council, implored young people to reject misinformation, propaganda, and election-related violence.

He stressed that the youth must actively oppose hate speech and toxic political narratives.

He warned that political actors might attempt to exploit young people’s energy and numbers for partisan purposes, particularly through inciting violence at rallies, demonstrations, or on election day.

Democracy thrives in peace, not chaos, Sheik Ameyaw said.

Politicians he added, come and go, but the consequences of violence stay with communities for years. I urge the youth to exercise their right to vote responsibly, without succumbing to divisive tactics.

Frederick Mawuli Agbenu, the Greater Accra Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), echoed these sentiments, calling for a strict code of conduct that explicitly prohibits the use of hate speech, incitement, and any form of violence during the election campaign season.

He emphasised that political leaders must lead by example, rejecting violence and ensuring that their supporters also respect the law.

As the election day draws closer, Agbenu reiterated the overarching message: Ghanaian youth should act as agents of peace, not be used as pawns by political actors.

He noted that the youth, as a vibrant force in the electorate, hold the power to ensure peace by refusing to be instruments of violence.

He further stressed that all citizens must promote dialogue, tolerance, and respect for the rule of law to guarantee that the elections reflect the genuine will of the people, free from coercion or conflict.