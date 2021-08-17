Speaking on Accra-based Power FM, he said he was nearly lynched Mahama during one of the tours of Mahama.

"I was nearly beaten because some irate youth wanted to meet Mahama physically on his tour till I begged and explained before they agreed that we are not in normal times and he [Mahama] has come to shown gratitude as a matter of culture and our social values.

"At a point, President Mahama told me that I should remember during any election that as the organizer, remember to make me a party agent. Can you imagine?

"He said for any election that is conducted anywhere, remember to invite me and put my name forward to participate as a party agent. So what will bring sanity to Ghana is what Mahama is interested in and so all members should understand his current stance," he noted.

Mahama who will be accompanied by National Executive Members of the NDC will start the tour from the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga, continue to Walewale in the North East Region, and thence to Tamale in the Northern Region.

Under phase one of the 'Thank you' tour programme, Mahama will also visit the Savanna and Upper West Regions.

As part of the visit, President Mahama will meet with Chiefs and Queen mothers, hold meetings with religious and opinion leaders, address regional and constituency executives and supporters of the NDC, and also interact with the media.