2024 is going to be the most difficult election ever for the NPP – Nana B

Election 2024 is going to be, for me, the most difficult elections for the New Patriotic Party but my strong belief is that we shall prevail...As the National Organizer, I know that the battle ahead is going to be the most difficult battle but I say it to the glory of God that we shall prevail", he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.

The NPP elected the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as its leader over the weekend.

At the end of the contest, the Electoral Commission declared Dr Bawumia as the winner after he secured 118,210 out of the total of 193,346 votes cast representing an impressive 61.47% while his closest rival, Ken Ohene Agyapong, secured 71,996 votes.

The other contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 1459 and 781 votes respectively.

In a landslide victory, Dr. Bawumia secured victory in all regions, except for the Volta and Central regions.

Some names have emerged in the public domain calling on Dr. Bawumia to select Kennedy Agyapong as his running mate to give the National Democratic Congress (NDC) a 'showdown'.

Reports suggest Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare are locked in a competition over who is best fit to partner Bawumia.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is reportedly working very hard against her male competitors for the coveted slot while at the same time eyeing Frema Opare who has shown a keen interest in the slot.