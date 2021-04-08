2024 NPP presidential race: Stop ethnic-based arguments - MFWA boss to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

"I think it is not good for a party which has been accused by some as being overly Akanistic in nature. But not everybody would agree with me and that is the beauty of democracy," he added.

Braimah reacting to the comments made by the Majority leader said: "Dear Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, please stop the ethnic-based arguments on who deserves to become the presidential candidate of the NPP for the 2024 elections."

"If your choice is from the North or Volta, tell us why you think the fellow will be the best to lead the party and potentially the nation," he said, adding: "Be preaching to us about competence, leadership qualities, etc. that should make one a leader rather than your focus on which part of Ghana the next leader of your party should or shouldn't be hailing from."

"We have one Ghana.

"What we need is competent, selfless, and patriotic leadership, not leadership on the basis of ethnicity or which part of the country a person comes from," he noted.